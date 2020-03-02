CLAYTON Co., GA (CBS46)—Clayton County authorities are asking for the public’s help in tracking down a fugitive.
According to a press release from the Clayton County Sheriff’s office, officers were conducting a road safety check on December 19.
During the road safety check, Misael A. Villanueva was asked to pull over after a deputy reportedly smelled a strong odor of marijuana coming from inside of Villanueva’s vehicle.
Moments later, Villanueva allegedly pulled a few feet forward and then quickly accelerated toward one of the deputies, forcing the deputy to jump out of harm’s way to avoid being struck by the vehicle.
Villanueva then left the scene at a very high rate of speed, according to Clayton County officials.
Clayton County officers obtained a warrant for Villanueva for aggravated assault against a police officer, reckless driving, and obstruction of a law enforcement officer by use of violence.
Villanueva is described as a Hispanic man with black hair and black eyes. He is five feet, eight inches, weighing approximately 190 pounds.
