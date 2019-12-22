CLAYTON COUNTY, GA (CBS46) -- Mitavion Williams crime spree came to an end this morning in DeKalb County when members of the Sheriff’s elite Fugitive Squad surrounded a house Mr. Williams was hiding in. Around 4am Williams was found hiding behind a water heater. Williams surrendered peacefully, but his girlfriend did not.
Clemiya Carter who happened to also be wanted out of Clayton County on traffic related charges became combative before being arrested. Both were transported to the Clayton County Jail.
Mitavion Williams first came on Sheriff Victor Hill’s radar when he was a prime suspect in a drive by shooting aimed at a Sheriff’s Deputy on Kendrick Rd back in May of 2017. Williams had a total of 36 warrants out for his arrest 2 include gun related charges.
Williams was placed #1 on the top ten wanted.
The Sheriff also ordered his elite Fugitive Squad to hunt Williams down before Christmas since his many thefts and burglaries undoubtedly made the holidays difficult for his victims.
