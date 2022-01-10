CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) — The Clayton County Board of Commissioners and Clayton County Board of Education will host an at-home COVID-19 test giveaway for the residents of Clayton County on Jan. 13 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. The kits will be distributed at multiple locations to residents on a first-come first-serve basis while supplies last, according to a press release.
Distribution locations:
- Southern Crescent Stadium, 6231 Garden Walk Blvd., Riverdale, GA 30274
- Tara Stadium, 1055 Battle Creek Rd., Jonesboro, GA 30236
- Twelve Oaks Stadium, 1587 McDonough Rd., Hampton, GA 30228
Each site will be stocked with approximately 3,500 test kits.
For COVID-19 updates and statistics, access www.claytoncountyga.gov.
