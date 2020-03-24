CLAYTON CO, GA (CBS46)—Clayton County police are investigating an officer involved shooting after a person reportedly shot at an officer.
The shooting happened at 7878 North Main Street in Jonesboro, police said.
According to a press release from Clayton County police, officers responded to a person armed call just after 1 a.m. on Tuesday.
After arriving the scene, a person matching the person armed description, reportedly pulled a weapon and fired at the officer.
The officer shot back at the suspect, however, the suspect nor the officer was injured.
After shots were fired, the suspect ran away and was later arrested by additional responding officers.
Police said the suspect’s weapon, gloves, and a face mask was recovered.
Police would not provide further details; however, police said the officer was transported to Grady Memorial Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The suspect, described only as an adult male, was not injured.
