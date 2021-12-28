ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Clayton County police are investigating the death of a man who was fatally shot while reportedly attempting to purchase a phone.
CCPD responded to an incident along the 1100 block of Brookstone Road in College Park just before 9 p.m. Sunday. Upon arrival, officers found a man laying in the street with visible gunshot wounds. The man was taken to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries and died.
A preliminary report suggests that someone came to the victim's home to sell him a cell phone. It is unclear what led to the shooting, but police believe the seller of the phone was the same person who then shot the man.
The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Clayton County Police Department at (770) 477-3550.
