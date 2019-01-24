CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46)- CBS46 has learned a Clayton County woman has been reported missing by her family.
According to the report, Patricia Carol Rutledge has been missing since Tuesday morning, January 22. She was last seen leaving her home in Ellenwood which she shares with her father.
Rutledge is around 5'4 in height with gray hair almost a white color. She is driving a 1997 Ford explorer; white in color; four door with damage to the front also the license plate holder in the back is a Harley Davidson.
If you have any information regarding this case, contact Clayton County Police.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.