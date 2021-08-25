CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) — Clayton County Public Schools has announced that eight schools will move to virtual learning due to surging COVID-19 cases.
The following schools will begin virtual learning starting Thursday, Aug. 26 and continue through Thursday, Sept. 9.
- Kemp Primary
- Kemp Elementary
- River's Edge Elementary
- Michelle Obama STEM Elementary Academy
- Hawthorne Elementary
- Eddie White Middle School
- Lovejoy High School
- Elite Scholars Academy
Students will tentatively return to in-person learning on Friday, Sept. 10.
During this time, the district says breakfast and lunch will be available for students in need. Parents need to contact their school for instructions on how to receive it.
The district says it will continue to monitor the pandemic and make decision "based on the best interest of all students and staff."
