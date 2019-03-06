CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46)- A Clayton County murder suspect will be extradited to Georgia after being caught during an attempted home invasion robbery in Madison County, Florida.
Clayton County Police responded to an Apartment complex on Mt. Zion Rd in reference to a double shooting March 2.
One victim was seriously injured and the other was died from injuries sustained during the shooting. The incident stemmed from an apparent home invasion robbery.
Clayton County Police Homicide Detectives were able to identify the shooter as Dwayne Straughter and took out warrants for his arrest Tuesday morning.
The Sheriff’s Office found out that he was in the custody of the Madison County Sheriff’s Office in Florida for a botch attempted home invasion robbery. Straughter was overpowered by his intended victims and held for Sheriff’s Deputies arrival to be taken into custody.
After answering for his crimes in Madison County, Straughter will be brought back to Georgia for the Mt. Zion Road double shooting.
