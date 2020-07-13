JONESBORO, Ga. (CBS46) -- Clayton County schools are the latest to join a growing list of schools around the metro choosing to start the new year virtually.
Dr. Morcease J. Beasley, Superintendent/CEO of Clayton County Schools announced plans for the upcoming school year Monday.
“We have been working tirelessly to mitigate as many challenges as possible during this complex time, and we are glad to have one less hurdle to navigate as we prepare for a safe virtual return to school in the fall,” Dr. Beasley said.
The school year will also begin August 10, five days later than the district originally planned. Other metro districts include Cobb, DeKalb, and Atlanta Public Schools.
The district hold a YouTube Live message addressing the school year plan on Tuesday, July 14, at 1 p.m. The live video can be viewed by clicking here.
