CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) — Clayton County Police Department is looking for 20-year-old Jaleel Swinton. He was last seen around 3 p.m. Dec. 6 at a residence on Mount Zion Boulevard in Jonesboro.
Swinton is 5-feet-4-inches tall and 110 pounds. It is not known what he was wearing when he disappeared. He has been diagnosed with mental disabilities. He is also mute and suffers from seizures.
Anyone with any information on the whereabouts of Jaleel Swinton please contact the Clayton County Police Department at (770) 477-3550.
