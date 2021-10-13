CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) — Clayton County Police Department has identified the man who was found shot to death on Oct. 3 in the area of Roy Huie and Westbury roads.
The man has been identified as 42-year-old Courtney Branch and the Clayton County Police are asking for the public's assistance in locating the man's next-of-kin.
Detectives believe Branch many have family in North Carolina and in New York.
No one has been arrested for Branch's death at this time.
If anyone has information in reference to this incident or information on any family members, contact the Clayton County Police Department at at 770-477-3747 or Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS.
