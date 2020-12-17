The Clayton County Police Department is asking for the community's help in identifying the victim of a fatal pedestrian crash early Wednesday morning.
The crash happened just before 7 a.m. in the area of Forest Parkway and Creekview Lane. The department says the victim was found dead underneath a vehicle.
Investigators have been unable to identify the victim or determine why he was laying in the roadway.
The victim is described as an Asian or Hispanic male about 40-45 years of age. The victim is approximately 5'5" tall and weighs about 120 pounds. He was wearing blue jeans, a black jacket and flip flops at the time he was found.
If you have any information on the incident, you're asked to contact Clayton County Police at 770-473-3932.
