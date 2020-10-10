Clayton County PD participates in 'Faith in Blue' weekend, feeding 1,000 families

JONESBORO, Ga. (CBS46) -- Impacts from the Coronavirus pandemic have been detrimental for many families. Thankfully that hasn’t stopped people from giving back and finding any way they can to help.
Major Tina Daniel and the Clayton County Police Department were prepped and ready for National Faith and Blue weekend.
“We decided we really wanted to give back to the community.. all of us truly believe in our community. We live, work, play in this community..” said Major Daniel.
CCPD partnered with local churches and faith based organizations to give back to and interact with their community, giving away several hundred pounds of fresh food and produce to nearly 1,000 families.
Well.. The rain held off just long enough! @ClaytonCountyPD just wrapped up their food distribution drive for #nationalfaithandblue weekend. With help from local food companies and churches they were able to feed 1,000 families in need. I have a full recap on @cbs46 TONIGHT! pic.twitter.com/KPUJKsSsvG— Iyani Lenice CBS46 (@iyanilenicetv) October 10, 2020
“We are in this together.. Its not an us and them. We are all stakeholders together and it just warms our heart that we are able to pass these blessings along to other people.” Daniel said.
Taking advantage of the generosity was considered an honor for Alverne Alexander, who waited in line to help her neighbors in need.
“It is…. It is a blessing you know?.. To know that people care.” she said. "With this pandemic going on there is so much other stuff going on. People are losing lives, families and things like that so they don’t have the money to buy food for their families. It's just a blessing that people think enough of them to put out the food that they can come and get.”
