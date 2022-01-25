CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) — The Clayton County Police Department is investigating a possible drive-by shooting in the 3300 block of Waggoner Place in Rex.
At this time, it is not known exactly what happened or if anyone was injured.
CBS46 has a crew on the way and will update this story as soon as more information is received.
