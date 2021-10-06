CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) — The Clayton County Police Department is looking for a man in connection to a shooting on Oct. 1 at the Texaco station on Tara Boulevard in Jonesboro.
Police say the man was in a grey BMW just prior to the shooting. They did not indicate if anyone was harmed. The man is wanted for aggravated assault.
He is considered armed and dangerous. Contact Clayton County Police Department at 770-477-3747 or Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS.
