ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Authorities are left with more questions than answers after a body was found near a home in Rex.
Officers with the Clayton County Police Department responded to the scene on the 6000 block of Saganaw Drive on Oct. 12. Upon arrival, police found a man dead behind the home.
The victim's identity remains unknown at this time and an autopsy is being performed to determine how he died.
If anyone has any information in reference to this incident, please contact the Clayton County Police Department at 770-477-3747 or Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS.
This is a developing story. Check back here for future updates.
