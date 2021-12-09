RIVERDALE, Ga. (CBS46) — The Clayton County Police Department says it is investigating a shooting on Westbury Road that has resulted in the death of one 11-year-old.
CCPD says the shooting happened in the 6000 block of Westbury Road in Riverdale. Two juveniles were involved and one is now dead. Police also reported that a 12-year-old was injured during the incident.
At this time, it is not known what led to the shooting or how the other teenager is involved.
This is a developing tory. Check back for updates.
