ATLANTA (CBS46) — Clayton County police are investigating the death of a male on Oct. 3.
According to the police, they responded to a report of a person who had been shot at 8:11 p.m. in the area of Roy Huie and Westbury roads.
Upon arrival, they discovered the body with gunshot wounds.
No one has been arrested at this time and anyone with information should contact Clayton County Police Department.
The name of the deceased will be released after relatives have been notified.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.