CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) — The Clayton County Police Department is asking for the public's help to find 80-year-old Freddy Hopkins, who was reported missing by his family on Feb. 4.
Hopkins was last seen by his family on Jan. 29 driving a white 2003 Toyota Camry bearing Georgia tag #XHU584.
Hopkins is a Black male who is 6 feet tall and weighs 180 pounds. He is bald and has brown eyes. He suffers from dementia and has hallucinations.
Anyone who has information about Hopkins' whereabouts is asked to call the Clayton County Police Department at 770-447-3747 or to dial 911.
