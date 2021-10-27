CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) — The Clayton County Police Department is asking for help in locating 13-year-old Jackson Forehand, who has been missing since Oct. 24.
CCPD says they receiving a missing person's report on Hampton Road near Old Well Court in Hampton shortly before 4 p.m. Oct. 27.
Forehand has reportedly been diagnosed with ADHD but is not on any medication. He has long, blonde hair and blue eyes. He is 5-foot-11-inches tall and weights 113 pounds. He was last seen wearing distressed jeans. A description of his shirt and shoes is unavailable.
Anyone with any information on the whereabouts of Jackson Forehand is being asked to contact the Clayton County Police Department at (770) 477-3550.
