CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) — Clayton County Police are asking for your help in locating a missing woman who, they say, is diagnosed with Schizophrenia and Bipolar Disorder.
Police say Amber Burney, 26, went missing from her home on Peachtree Landing Drive early Monday morning.
Police say she was driving a dark blue BMW 330 and was headed to an address in Atlanta.
She is described as a black female, 5'1" tall, weighing 119 lbs. She has black hair, brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a white sundress with black print.
Anyone with any information on the whereabouts of Burney is being asked to contact the Clayton County Police Department at (770) 477-3550.
