ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Clayton County police are asking for the public's help finding 16-year-old Ricara Davis after she was reported missing Monday evening.
Davis is described as being 5-foot-1-inch tall and and weighing approximately 190 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen near Wallis Creek Terrace and is possibly wearing a blue/pink hoodie, black leggings and red/black Jordan’s.
Anyone with any information is encouraged to contact the Clayton County Police Department at (770) 477-3550.
