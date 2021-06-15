CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) — The Clayton County Police Department is asking for your help to identify human remains that were found in March.
Clayton PD says they found the remains on March 15 in the area of Southern Road in Morrow.
A sketch was created by Kelly Lawson, GBI Forensic Artist, of how the victim may have looked. He is described as a white male, approximately 50 to 60 years old.
Clayton County Police Department is asking for your assistance in identifying this person. If you can provide any information, contact Det. J. Langley at 678-610-4786, or if you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (404)-577-TIPS.
