JONESBORO, Ga. (CBS46) -- People who live at the Park at Tara Lake Apartments in Jonesboro say they’re afraid and concerned after learning a woman was sexually assaulted inside her apartment by an intruder, according to Clayton County Police.
The woman told police that she was sleeping on her apartment sofa around 1 a.m. on Monday when a man came into her home, covered her mouth with his hands, threatened to pistol whip her and kill everyone around if she made a sound.
She told police the man then forced her to perform oral sexual acts on him. When she pushed him away he began punching her in the face repeatedly, the woman reported. She says her roommate woke up and tried to help fight the man off, but he began hitting the roommate in the head with the victim’s cell phone.
Police say the man ran into the woods behind the apartment complex. A K-9 tracked his scent in the woods, but only recovered the victim’s stolen cell phone.
On Tuesday, residents told CBS46 that apartment management left written notices on their doors informing them of the attack.
“With the gates being broken, I mean, it's scary because mine [apartment] is facing the woods over there,” said resident Virginia Bailey. “I come home late at night being a single parent. It's just scary,” she went on.
Bailey says she is even more unsettled realizing there is still a serial rapist on the run in Clayton County.
“With the last incident, a bunch of detectives came to each unit over here when and that incident happened maybe two months ago, but nothing today except for this in the door,” she said pointing to the letter.
CBS46 reached out to the management at The Park at Tara Lake Apartments for comment on the incident but did not get a response Tuesday evening.
One set of women who just moved to the area two weeks ago, told CBS46 they had no idea there was a serial rapist or a recent attack at the complex.
“I have children. I have a daughter and so I am very concerned, very concerned,” said the woman who only wanted to be identified as Amber.
Clayton County Police say right now there is no evidence linking this suspect to the serial rapist at large but they are ‘aggressively’ investigating the evidence in this case. They declined to comment on camera.
“A woman should be able to walk safely in any area, there’s children,” Amber said. “There’s a school right there,” she exclaimed.
“To be even more candid, I can relate. So, now I am even more cautious if you can understand,” the woman added shaking her head and looking at a picture of the suspected serial rapist.
She said she hopes police catches the man or men involved.
Police say the suspect in Monday’s incident is described as “a dark complexioned African American male, with a low haircut, thin mustache, slim build with “defined abs”, approximately 5’10 – 6’0 tall, and wearing jeans and green/white plaid boxers.”
Anyone with information in the ongoing investigation is asked to call (770)477-3747.
