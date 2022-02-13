RIVERDALE, Ga. (CBS46) — Police are searching for a missing teenager from Clayton County.
According to the Clayton County Police Department, 15-year-old Naeva Daniel was last seen at her residence in 6600 block of Black Bend Court in Riverdale Saturday night around 10 p.m.
Daniel is described as a Black female with blonde hair with red braids, brown eyes, 160 pounds, and 5’2” in height. She was last seen wearing a black t-shirt.
Anyone with information on Naeva Daniel's whereabouts is asked to contact the Clayton County Police Department at (770) 477-3550.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.