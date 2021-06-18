CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- Clayton County Police are asking for your help in locating a missing teenager, who they suffers from multiple mental health disorders.
Police say they are searching for 16-year-old Nevaeh Williams after they say she left her grandmother's house on Mt. Zion Road in Jonesboro around 7 p.m. Thursday and did not return.
Williams is described as a black female with black hair, brown eyes, 5’08” tall and weighs 110 lbs. Williams has been diagnosed with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder and Bipolar Disorder. She was last seen wearing green pants and camo shirt.
Anyone with any information on the whereabouts of Ms. Nevaeh Williams is being asked to contact the Clayton County Police Department at (770) 477- 3550
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.