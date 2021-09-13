ATLANTA (CBS46) — Clayton County police are asking for the public's help in locating a 35-year-old woman they say left a rehab facility in Riverdale without notifying anyone. The woman, who has been identified as Belinda Thomas, was reported missing just before midnight on Sept. 12. She is diagnosed with Schizophrenia.
Officers responded to calls of the missing woman at the 5000 block of Highway 85. She is believed to have left the facility at 9 a.m. on Sep. 12, hours before the missing report was made.
Thomas is described as being approximately 5-feet-1-inches tall, weighing 175 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. She usually wears her hair in a mohawk fashion and was last seen wearing gray sweat pants, a long-sleeved maroon shirt and carrying white tote bag. Thomas is African American.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is being asked to contact the Clayton County Police Department at (770) 477-3550.
