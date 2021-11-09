RIVERDALE, Ga. (CBS46) — A woman who was reported missing on July 5 is still missing and the Clayton County Police Department is asking for the public's help.
58-year-old Shirley Love was last seen around 8 a.m. July 3 on Howell Lane in Riverdale.
ORIGINAL STORY: 2 women reported missing from Clayton County
Love has been diagnosed with Bipolar Disorder, Schizophrenia, and may have been in an unclear state of mind at the time of her disappearance.
Love is 5-feet-4-inches tall and weighs 205 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes. It is not known what she was wearing when she disappeared.
Anyone with any information on the whereabouts of Shirley Love is being asked to contact the Clayton County Police Department at (770) 477-3550 ext 8.
