CLAYTON County, Ga. (CBS46) -- Clayton County Public Schools released Friday a virtual toolkit filled with resources to help parents and students during the school year.
The Parent Virtual Learning Toolkit is a one-stop-shop of resources for parents and guardians to help students during virtual learning at home.
It contains essential information related to core subject areas, how to login to the CCPS Portal, Infinite Campus Parent Portal, Extending Learning Beyond the Classroom (ELBC) guidance and expectations, plus much more, school officials to CBS46 News. It also consist of extensive information regarding support for students and their families with disabilities from the Department of Exceptional Students.
“In every aspect of the opening of this school year, we are exploring new territory, testing and revising teaching practices, and confronting unprecedented challenges. This site is one of numerous strategies to support our families to succeed in dealing with this crisis,” said Dr. Morcease J. Beasley, CCPS Superintendent.
For more information about the Parent Virtual Learning Toolkit website.
