Clayton County Public Schools open for in-person learning

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. – Hundreds of Clayton County Public Schools students returned to the classroom Monday morning.
During the spring semester, only elementary school and special needs students were allowed back to in-person learning. However, many parents chose to keep their kids in virtual education.
Clayton County Public Schools Superintendent, Dr. Morcease Beasley, says this time around—only about 2,000 families have decided to stay virtual. His goal is to get that number to zero.
“Our students did not grow as much as they’d normally grow,” Dr. Beasley said. “So our goal is to recapture the increase growth that we’d normally make and hopefully even accelerate that growth.”
Though the goal was to have all schools begin the 2021-2022 school year in person, district representatives say Pointe South Middle School and North Clayton High School are remaining virtual at least until the end of the week as several staff members are quarantining due to Covid-19.
Dr. Beasley says both students and staff are required to wear masks while on the bus and on school property.
The district is also welcoming back sporting events and other school activities. Dr. Beasley says indoor events will remain at a lower capacity and all spectators will be required to wear face coverings. However, there are no requirements for outdoor events.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.