JONESBORO - As students return back to school and COVID-19 cases continue to rise across Georgia, one metro Atlanta school district announced Monday an update to their mask mandate.
Clayton County Public Schools officials say they are seeking support from the community to comply with their expectation that students should wear masks while riding on county's school buses.
The school district reported that they are experiencing some resistance at bus stops from parents primarily and a few students.
"Not only does this create potential confrontations but it hinders the progress of getting students to school safely and on time," says the district.
"Our bus drivers are some of the most valuable assets of the school district and if not for them we would be unable to make available the benefit of transporting students to school. Our drivers and monitors are vulnerable and being put in very tough and potentially dangerous positions at our bus stops," the district added.
Officials say they don’t want to refuse transporting a student, but say they may be forced to review a student’s ridership privilege.
