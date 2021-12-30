CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) — Clayton County Public Schools has announced that it will begin the second semester of the 2021-2022 school year virtually.
“As we continue to monitor the surge in COVID-19 cases within our county, we understand that our schools and offices are microcosms of our respective communities,” said Dr. Morcease J. Beasley, Superintendent/CEO of Schools. “We have to act with caution and encourage families to participate in the vaccination and testing opportunities available to ensure we can have school with minimal disruptions to the learning process. By beginning the second semester virtually, it allows employees and students, should they test positive, to complete recommended isolation and quarantine periods in compliance with the new CDC guidance issued, ” he added.
Students will be expected to attend virtual classes Jan. 5 though 7 and employees will work remotely from Jan. 3 through 7.
Students and employees will return to their schools on Jan. 10.
Employees involved in district operations/logistics (transportation, nutrition, and school nurses, etc.) should contact their direct supervisor regarding reporting expectations.
Student meals will be available for pickup while the students are at home.
Breakfast and lunch meals can be picked up between 9 a.m. and noon each day. Meals can be received from any school location and students do not have to visit their school of attendance to receive meals. Furthermore, the district will cancel all middle school and junior varsity level athletics for the week of Jan. 3-8. Varsity level athletic events scheduled for the week of Jan. 3-7 will be rescheduled. Additional details regarding athletics will be announced as decisions are finalized.
Clayton County Public Schools will utilize this first week to ensure schools are cleaned and fully equipped with masks and other personal protective equipment in compliance with district COVID-19 protocols. COVID-19 testing will be available at each school location on Jan. 5 from 8 a.m. until 11 a.m.
Parents/guardians, families, and students are encouraged to participate. Individuals seeking first, second, or booster dosage COVID-19 vaccinations can visit the Perry Career Academy (137 Spring Street in Jonesboro, Georgia 30236) on Jan. 6 from 2 p.m. until 5 p.m. or Lovejoy Middle School (1588 Lovejoy Road in Hampton, Georgia 30228) on Jan. 7 from 3 p.m. until 6 p.m. Please see the following vaccination registration link: https://forms.gle/hMLNs492aNoZDLEW8.
