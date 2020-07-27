CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) - The Clayton County Sheriff Department has put Lorenzo Jamal Roberts at the top of its "Top 10 Most Wanted" list.
Roberts is accused of killing a man during a 2018 armed robbery. The department said Roberts and another man, Derrick Sample, are linked to the crime based on evidence from guns.
Sample has already been arrested.
Anyone with information on Roberts whereabouts should contact the Clayton County Sheriff Department. Roberts is considered armed and dangerous.
