CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga (CBS46) -- Clayton County was given one of just 121 special federal government grants for $1 million to get residents vaccinated.
Each grant goes to places that have low vaccine rates and are struggling to get people their COVID-19 vaccines.
Lake City - a city within the county - has lost three city workers to COVID-19, including two police officers of a squad of only 14 people.
Saturday, the first of a number of events to get the county vaccinated will take place at the Lake City Community Park from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Both, J&J and Pfizer vaccines will be available.
Monetary gift cards will be given out following the events.
