JONESBORO, Ga. (CBS46) – The Clayton County Board of Education will hold an in-person Work Session on Monday, Oct. 25 at 6 p.m.
The meeting will be held in the Boardroom of the district’s School Administration Complex, located at 1058 Fifth Avenue in Jonesboro.
The public is invited to attend the Work Session; however, due to continued concerns related to the COVID-19 Coronavirus and its variants, visitors will be required to complete the district’s COVID-19 protocol prior to seating.
The protocol consists of completing a survey and a temperature check. The protocol survey may be completed the day of the Board meeting by accessing the survey at https://bit.ly/2ViiW0x. The wearing of masks is required. Special seating restrictions may be in effect. District and community stakeholders will be able to connect and follow the meeting by going to the district’s website at www.clayton.k12.ga.us and clicking on the Board Meeting graphic on the home page’s scrolling banner. Interpreting services will be available for stakeholders in Spanish and Vietnamese. Anyone wishing access to these services should register in advance of the Work Session.
Those registering will receive an email containing instructions on joining the meeting.
For Spanish registration, click here.
For Vietnamese registration, click here.
Individuals who are unable to view the meeting’s live stream will be able to access the recorded meeting on the district’s official platforms (website, Facebook, Twitter, Youtube, and Channel 24, which is available to Clayton County Comcast subscribers only) following the meeting.
An agenda for the Work Session will be available later this week.
