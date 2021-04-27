CLAYTON County, Ga. (CBS46) -- Students at one Clayton County school are back to virtual learning as of Tuesday after a staff member tested positive for COVID.
A letter was sent home to parents on Monday informing them of the change at Callaway Elementary School.
"We back to virtual class again, the fortunate part is it's close to the summer time," Korsi Torvicky, a parent who received the letter, said. "The unfortunate part is the next school year we don't know."
Clayton County school officials confirmed Callaway Elementary School will be doing virtual learning for the rest of the 2020-2021 school year.
According to the letter, any students or staff who had close contact were notified and have to self-quarantine.
Torvicky told CBS46 with so many unknowns, he is happy to have his kids at home.
"I would have preferred that they just never went back honestly," he said.
Below is the statement Clayton County Schools provided:
"Clayton County Public Schools is aware of a cluster of COVID-19 cases at Callaway Elementary School. To ensure the health and safety of all staff and students, effective April 27, Callaway Elementary School will pivot to virtual/remote learning for the remainder of the 2020-2021 School Year. We are following the school system’s safety protocols for sanitizing the classroom(s) and other possible affected areas in the school, in addition to working in partnership with the Clayton County Health Department. As we continue to prioritize the safety of all students and employees, in accordance with the Health and Safety section of the Clayton County Public Schools Reopening of Schools Plan, district officials will continue to make determinations regarding in district COVID-19 cases on a case by case basis using the guidance of federal, state and local health officials. The District has created a COVID-19 Dashboard that represents the number of positive COVID-19 cases among Clayton County residents, district staff, and students as officially confirmed and reported to the district. The District declines further comments specific to employees and schools due to possible HIPAA violations."
