JONESBORO, Ga. (CBS46) -- Clayton County Public schools announced Friday that it will deliver meals to reduce hunger and provide nutritious meals to all students during the school year.
On August 10, Clayton County Public Schools Nutrition Services Department and the Department of Transportation will deliver breakfast and lunch to bus stops closest to students' homes, Monday through Friday.
School bus meal delivery routes and times can be found on the CCPS Transportation website and accessible via the following link: https://tinyurl.com/CCPSNutritionBusRoutes.
Students may pick up meals by visiting their nearest school between 9:00 a.m. and 12:00 p.m. Monday through Friday. Curbside pickup is available to mitigate COVID-19 risks.
Parents and guardians may pick up meals on behalf of the students, as long as they have student ID numbers available to identify students when requested.
