JONESBORO, Ga. (CBS46) -- Clayton County Public Schools announced the Vaccine dates for the month of February!
Created as part of the “Clayton Calling the Shots” COVID-19 campaign, Vaccine Friday is a continuation of the district's overall efforts to increase vaccination rates among stakeholders of the school system and residents of Clayton County!
Available to all students, staff, and families, these opportunities are offered through a partnership among CCPS, Southern Regional Medical Center (SRMC), Clayton State University (CSU), and the Community Organized
Relief Efforts (CORE).
All vaccination opportunities will be held from 2:00 p.m. until 5:30 p.m. and will be available for first, second, as well as booster doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. $25 Walmart gift cards will be available to Clayton County residents receiving the first or second doses.
Please see the following schedule of dates, locations, and registration links for each vendor.
For additional information relative to the Clayton Calling the Shots Initiative, please visit www.claytoncallingtheshots.com.
