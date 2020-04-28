CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- The digital learning infrastructure for several Clayton County Schools will soon be upgraded now that the district has been awarded $2.34 million from Georgia's digital learning grant.
The Georgia State Board of Education awarded the grants to districts throughout the state identified for Comprehensive Support & Improvement or Targeted Support & Improvement.
The need for the grants became evident in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic. The following Clayton County School will share the $2.34 million:
- Charles R. Drew High School
- Forest Park Middle School
- Huie Elementary School
- Jonesboro Middle School
- LeeStreet Elementary School
- Morrow High School
- North Clayton High School
- Northcutt ElementarySchool
- Perry Career Academy/Eula Wilborn Ponds Perry Center
- Pointe South Elementary School
- Pointe South Middle School
- Thurgood Marshall Elementary School
“School districts have done incredible work during the COVID-19 school closures and have been hard-working, creative, and thoughtful with the resources they have,” said Georgia State Superintendent Richard Woods. “But there is still a need for better digital learning infrastructure within our state, particularly in rural and underserved communities. These funds will help districts strengthen their digital learning capacity, extend summer learning opportunities, and ensure no student is left unconnected.”
“We are excited to be awarded these funds to assist with our Extending Learning Beyond the Classroom
one-to-one initiative,” said Dr. Morcease J. Beasley, CCPS Superintendent of Schools, added that school officials are ecstatic to have been chosen.
“During these uncertain times, public education needs to be resourceful and innovative in its work to provide consistent instructional support for all of the families we serve,” said Beasley.
CCPS can use the Digital Learning Grant funds from now through September 30, 2021.
