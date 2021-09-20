CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) — A metro Atlanta school district is taking action as COVID-19 cases continue to impact students across Georgia. The school began offering COVID-19 testing Monday with Pfizer vaccinations anticipated to be available to both students and staff on Tuesday, Sept. 21.
Students who are 12 to 17 years of age will still need to have parental/guardian permission in order to get their shot and students who are at least 18 may self consent to receive the vaccine, according to the school district.
The vaccines will be made available during the school day; however, students must be 12 years of age or older to be vaccinated.
“As we continue to prioritize the safety of all employees and students, we are proud to offer COVID-19 testing and vaccines to our students,” said Superintendent Dr. Morcease J. Beasley.
The vaccines are free of charge. Those who wish to be vaccinated should:
- Complete the Pre-Registration Student Vaccination Form by clicking here.
- Review the Vaccination Information Factsheet.
- Complete the COVID-19 Vaccination Information and Consent Form.
- Either upload the completed consent form to the COVID Vaccine Interest Google Form or submit the completed consent form directly to the healthcare technician at the school, no later than three days before the scheduled vaccination date.
To view the Clayton County Public Schools school-based vaccination clinic schedule, please click here.
