JONESBORO, GA. (CBS46) -- As the leadership of Clayton County Public Schools returned to school August 2, it realized that the back-to-school process would be a challenge that would require daily adjustments to meet the needs of the student population and their families.
"As our district continues through the opening days of the 2021-2022 School Year, it will make all efforts possible to provide the service our students, families and stakeholders need and deserve."
The school district said their transportation department is committed to delivering students safely and on time. With the driver shortage and COVID Safety protocols in place, CCPS is experiencing an unusually higher percentage of late pickups at bus stops and in delivering students home after school.
They are working through these issues by doing the following:
● Having Administrative staff who are CDL equipped assists with transporting students
● Actively recruiting and onboarding new Drivers and Monitors to fill job vacancies
● Current Drivers going above and beyond by performing extra route coverage
"We are asking for the community's patience as we continue to improve our service. We also want to let those parents of our exceptional learning students know that we are diligently working to get all of our Department of Exceptional Students students assigned a bus route. For those parents requesting transportation services for your DES students, make sure that you have a bus route assignment. Parents, please do not drop your exceptional learning student off at a school without a bus route assignment."
They feel confident that we will be able to implement strategies necessary to meet the demands of the Clayton County School District’s families.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.