JONESBORO, Ga. (CBS46) -- Clayton County Schools will not allow fans at athletic events until further notice, the district said Thursday.
“Our decision related to no fan participation at athletic events is being made to reinforce our commitment to maintaining a safe and secure environment for our student athletes, our coaches and indirectly, our stakeholders,” said Clayton County Superintendent Dr. Morcease J. Beasley. “In addition to our continued close monitoring of data from local/state health officials, we will also maintain contact with the Georgia High School Association (GHSA) and the different competitor districts and schools to advise them of this and future decisions and to determine the best and safest course of action going forward.”
The district said it would resume athletic activity on August 24 and will reassess the decision to move forward with no fans as data improves this year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.