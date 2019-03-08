CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46)- Clayton County Police need the public's help catching the man investigators believe raped at least seven women.
The serial rapist has attacked women in the Jonesboro and Riverdale areas since 2015 and is still on the streets.
Kenishia Ward lives in one of the apartments where a woman was attacked.
"It’s very alarming because my safety is in jeopardy, I don’t know if he is going to come for me or anyone I know. I just wish he would stop and turn himself in, that’s something a woman shouldn’t have to worry about,” said Ward.
Clayton County Police are saturating the areas where the rapes have occurred and said they are following up with every lead.
“When you’re coming home in the evening and when you’re leaving, you need to be with a friend or spouse, someone, so you’re not by yourself,” said Major Craig Hammer with the Clayton County Police Department.
Investigators said the rapist typically attacks between 10 p.m. and 4 a.m.
“He’s used a knife on two instances, a handgun in one, a mallet in another and other cases we’ve looked at, there has been no weapon,” Hammer said.
Women in the area are scared and want this man off of the streets.
“We’re doing everything as a police department that we can because we want this person off the street just as much as the public does,” Hammer said.
Out of the seven cases, police tell CBS46 two children have witnessed the assault.
