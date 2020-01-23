JONESBORO, Ga (CBS46) -- The Clayton County Sheriff's Office said four people were arrested Wednesday as part of an operation from the department's gang/drug/gun unit called Cobra.
The Cobra unit responded to the Citgo gas station located at 200 Upper Riverdale Road where the sheriff's office said they saw four men standing on the corner of the store behind a car. The sheriff's office said when the group saw officers, they began to leave the area.
The unit rounded up the four and they were taken into custody. One suspect, later identified as Brione Williamson, was found with a loaded handgun in his waistband. The Sheriff's Office said Williamson was waiving the gun around before deputies arrived.
Williamson faces charges of carrying a concealed weapon and loitering. The other three subjects were arrested and charged with loitering.
