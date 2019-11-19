CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) A sergeant and captain with the Clayton County Sheriff's Office have been fired and a lieutenant has been disciplined following a fatal shooting in Forest Park on Saturday.
The incident happened after a physical altercation during a Quinceañera party at the The Oasis Event Center on Jonesboro Road Saturday.
The victim, 27-year-old Juan Perez Salazar of Jonesboro was shot in the chest and succumbed to his injuries.
Police identified the shooter as 17-year-old Jorge Beltran. He was captured Monday morning at a home in Forest Park.
On Tuesday, the Clayton County Sheriff's Office released a statement, saying a sergeant, lieutenant and captain had handled the murder in a manner that was not in accordance to department standards.
Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill says as the shooting incident was occurring, two of the deputies ran outside with the crowd once shots were fired. They also failed to render aid to the victim. Hill says the deputies violated their constitutional duty to protect.
Hill says the sergeant and captain will be fired Tuesday morning. The lieutenant has been demoted two ranks down to deputy and has been removed from field operations.
