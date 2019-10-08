ATLANTA (CBS46) -- A gunman is in custody after a standoff in Clayton County that brought traffic in the area to a screeching halt.
Monday night Georgia Marshals learned from Nebraska Marshals that Timothy James O'Neil, accused of threatening to carry out a mass shooting was possibly in Georgia.
When U.S. Marshals arrived at the man's location -- a home on Bimini Lane in Clayton County -- the man allegedly began to shoot at the officers.
Clayton County SWAT was called in along with multiple law enforcement agencies, including the Morrow Police Department, Georgia State Patrol, Clayton County Police and Clayton County Sheriff's Office.
The man was taken into custody after gas canisters were deployed inside the home. Officers did not find anyone else in the home.
Police said the man is being treated by emergency personnel and will be transported to Clayton County Jail afterward.
Because the home backed up to I-75, officials shut down all lanes of I-75 South near Tara Boulevard as well as a major surface street during the standoff in the interest of public safety.
All roads have since reopened.
