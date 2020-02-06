CLAYTON Co., GA (CBS46)-- Clayton County Public Schools officials are hosting a groundbreaking ceremony for the district’s newest elementary school.
The groundbreaking will take place on February 12 at the construction site: 11485 Panhandle Road, Hampton.
Events will start at 3:00 p.m.
The elementary school will be a STEM elementary and is slated to be the new home for students who currently attend Eddie White Elementary School.
Due to limited parking, CCPS will provide shuttle service to and from the groundbreaking site.
The shuttle will leave Eddie White Elementary School (11808 Panhandle Road) at 2:45 p.m.
Attendees are encouraged to be at Eddie White Elementary by 2:30 p.m.
