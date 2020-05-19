CLAYTON CO., GA (CBS46)—Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill’s #2 suspect on his Top Ten Most Wanted list has been arrested.
According to a press release from Sheriff Hill’s office, Jaquann Sheridan was arrested in North Carolina by U.S. Marshalls. Sheridan was reportedly arrested at his grandmother’s house, the release stated.
Sheridan was placed as number 2 on Sheriff Hill’s Most Wanted List when Sheridan allegedly “tackled one of Sheriff Hill’s deputies, who was trying to apprehend a drug dealer on Valley Hill Road” https://bit.ly/3g1pQjf.
Sheridan’s arrest comes in the midst of a crime crackdown Sheriff Hill has instituted in the Conley area after a seven-year-old child was murdered during a gang shootout https://bit.ly/2zUzofl.
Since Hill’s deputies have increased patrols in the area, 342 people have been arrested for various crimes, and nearly $100,000.00 in cash has been seized from street level drug dealers, according to Sheriff Hill’s office.
In addition, Sheriff Hill thanked the Atlanta Police Department for reportedly shutting down a drug house right outside of Sheriff Hill’s targeted area in Conley.
