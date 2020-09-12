CLAYTON CO. (CBS46)—A Clayton County deputy has been terminated after videos surfaced online showing two deputies making an arrest "using physical force on a man.”
According to a statement from Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill, his department launched an internal investigation immediately after his office was made aware of the video.
The investigation was launched on Friday at 8 p.m., Victor Hill’s office wrote.
The incident started on Friday after a Clayton County Sheriff’s Deputy, in an un-marked police vehicle, pulled over a vehicle for an alleged broken taillight, according to representatives of the man involved in the arrest incident with deputies.
Roderick Walker, according to family members, was a passenger inside of the vehicle pulled over when a Clayton County Sheriff Deputy requested Walker show his identification to the deputy.
Walker asked the deputy why he must show his identification if he is not the driver, the family spokesperson said.
The deputy then requested Walker to exit the vehicle.
The controversial arrest takes place once Walker exits the vehicle, family representative said.
On Sunday, Sheriff Hill’s office released a statement indicating the deputy “who repeatedly struck” Walker for “excessive use of force” has been terminated.
Sheriff Hill’s office wrote any criminal investigation will be turned over to the Clayton County District Attorney’s office.
Attorneys for the man arrested demanded that both officers in the video be fired for their actions, and that Walker be released and cleared of all charges as he remains behind bars.
However, on Sunday Sheriff Hill issued a statement saying Walker cannot be released from the Clayton County Jail due to a “felony probation warrant out of Fulton County for cruelty to children, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and a failure to appear warrant out of Hapeville which resulted in Magistrate Court denying him a bond.”
In addition, according to Sheriff Hill, Walker has “received medical treatment to include x-rays (no fractures detected) of his head and is being monitored at the jail hospital by a doctor.”
Sheriff Hill’s office has not released any body camera video or provided any further details on what prompted Walker’s arrest.
There were at least two recordings of the arrest incident that surfaced online.
Please note, the video contains graphic language.
Shit like this still happens everywhere. This happened today in #Atlanta in #ClaytonCounty. There no reason they needed to handle this man like this at all. #Fuck12 #BLM #ChangeTheSystem pic.twitter.com/i7BarNkeI4— Korey Epps (@HardKBBM) September 12, 2020
One recording showed a Clayton County Sheriff’s vehicle behind what appeared to be a dark colored Jeep Cherokee.
In the recording, there appeared to be a struggle as two deputies attempted to arrest Walker.
Walker appeared to be pinned on the ground with two deputies on top of him attempting to subdue him, with one seen punching Walker.
A deputy can be heard during the struggle saying, “he bit my hand”.
Walker can then be heard saying, “I’m about to die”.
A woman, who appeared to be with Walker, is seen yelling at and pleading with the police as she records the incident.
In addition, there were several children inside of the Jeep Cherokee watching the incident unfold.
Sheriff Hill’s office did not indicate the deputies’ names or what prompted the arrest.
During the second video that surfaced online, captured at a different angle, the same woman can be heard saying, “please stop, baby don’t bite him”.
Please note, the video contains graphic language.
View this post on Instagram
So this happened today to my cousin the was in lyft or wateva and the man tail light was out the police stopped them the man didn’t have his License my cousin and his girl was in the car they ask him for his he said y are yal asking me for mines I’m not driving they told him to get out the car and this what happened @fox5atlanta @wsbtv @worldstar
Also, on the second video, Walker appeared to lose consciousness as deputies roll him over and handcuff him.
A person posted the following on Instagram:
"So this happened today to my cousin the was in lyft or wateva and the man tail light was out the police stopped them the man didn’t have his License my cousin and his girl was in the car they ask him for his he said y are yal asking me for mines I’m not driving they told him to get out the car and this what happened"
Below is the entire statement released by Sheriff Victor Hill’s office:
"After being made aware of a video posted on social media involving a Deputy using physical force on a man, Sheriff Victor Hill ordered his entire Internal Affairs Unit to come in and begin an investigation that has been on going since 8pm. The Sheriff has ordered that the Deputy involved be placed on administrative leave without pay pending the outcome of the investigation."
The Clayton County Police Department issued a statement clarifying that the incident involved a Clayton County Sheriff's Deputy, not a Clayton County police officer:
"The Clayton County Police Department is aware of the current social media video. The deputies in this video are not employed by the Clayton County Police Department; they are employed by the Clayton County Sheriff’s Office. The Sheriff’s Office is aware & they are investigating."
The Georgia NAACP released the following statement regarding this incident:
"We have been made aware of video that surfaced via social media, involving a Black male who was brutally beaten by two white male police officers in front of his family. We call on Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill to release Roderick Walker immediately and for the Georgia Bureau of Investigation to conduct a thorough and independent investigation. We are currently meeting with the family to come up with legal support and next steps for community action."
Roderick Walker's attorney and family held a press conference Saturday night to discuss his arrest and the incident surrounding it:
The ga naacp has identified the victim in the video as roderick Walker
