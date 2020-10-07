CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- The Clayton County Sheriff's Office announced Wednesday that Deputy Nicole Pitts was terminated for excessive force with a handgun.
Deputy Pitts is accused of putting her issued weapon under the chin of the suspect as she forced him into a patrol car Tuesday evening. At the time the suspect was handcuffed behind his back but refusing to get in the vehicle.
A deputy who witnessed the incident reported the details to his supervisor. After an investigation, lead by Internal Affairs, Pitts was placed on administrative leave without pay. However, by late afternoon Wednesday she was terminated.
